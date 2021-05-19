Manchester United may be making progress in a potential transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes.

The Portuguese starlet looks a huge prospect at either left-back or as a left-sided midfielder, and it seems clear that his agent is working on getting his client a big move in the near future.

According to Correio da Manha, as translated by Sport Witness, Mendes’ agent Miguel Pinho was at Old Trafford for last night’s game against Fulham to hold talks with Man Utd over a possible move for Mendes.

The report adds that the talented 18-year-old could have an asking price as high as €70million, so it’s clear Sporting won’t make it easy for United to sign their player.

The Red Devils would do well to win the race for his signature, especially as there’s also talk of their rivals Manchester City being in the running.

Another report from Record, also translated by Sport Witness, states that Mendes’ agent Pinho could also hold talks with City while he’s in Manchester.

