Only three established senior players are safe at Barcelona this summer as clear out planned

Barcelona have spent years trying to patch the squad together with veteran signings instead of promoting younger players to the first team, and it always meant that a monumental overhaul would be needed.

The time for that has come this summer after some positive work from Ronald Koeman this summer to develop the younger talents, but a report from Sport is fairly remarkable when it comes to the future of several senior players.

They claim that only eight players are seen as non-transferable this summer, and only three of them are properly established, veteran players.

Lionel Messi, Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are central to their team so it’s no great surprise that they’ll be kept on no matter what, although that does depend on Lionel Messi agreeing to a new deal.

The other five players on that list are youngsters, but you can argue that Pedri and Ansu Fati are seen as first-team options as they are both likely to start when fit, but they’ve only just turned 18 so it’s not fair to put too much pressure on them to carry the team at this point.

Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo are both highly rated and could become regular starters in the defence for years to come, while Iliax Moriba is just breaking into the team but he looks like a supreme talent.

They are the eight players who are believed to be central to the plans going forward, while it sounds like everybody else would be up for sale if the price is right so there could be a lot of change at the Nou Camp this summer.

Obviously it’s unlikely that every remaining player in the squad actually leaves, but it shows how radical the overhaul could be.