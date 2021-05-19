Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Juventus for one of two clubs this summer, but Man United transfer ruled out

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be leaving Juventus this summer and could seal a transfer to either Paris Saint-Germain or sporting Lisbon.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who add that returns to former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid have been ruled out for Ronaldo as he ponders his next move.

Ronaldo has been at Juventus for three seasons now, scoring 101 goals in just 132 games to show he’s still one of the very finest players on the planet, despite being 36 years of age.

The Portugal international could be a great signing for PSG, with Todo Fichajes suggesting he could end up at the Parc des Princes as an alternative to Lionel Messi, who is close to the end of his contract at Barcelona, potentially making him a free agent this summer.

The report adds, however, that another option for Ronaldo could be return to his first club Sporting Lisbon, in what would undoubtedly be a romantic move.

The veteran forward would surely still do a job for Man Utd, even if it seems like that particular reunion is now highly unlikely to ever happen.

Former Red Devil Luke Chadwick recently told us that he still thinks United would be “foolish” to turn down the chance to re-sign Ronaldo if the opportunity came along.

“If United had the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo they’d be foolish to turn it down,” he said.

“We’ve seen Cavani, who’s slightly younger, the impact he’s had. Ronaldo’s kept himself in great shape over the years, so I’m sure he’d still offer a huge amount.

“What he’s done at the club, he wouldn’t have to win too many fans over. It would be exciting to see him in the Premier League, but it’s probably quite a long shot really.”