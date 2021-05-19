Southampton keen on out-of-favour Lazio goalkeeper

Premier League side Southampton are reportedly keen on Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Strakosha, 26, joined Lazio’s youth academy all the way back in 2012.

Since arriving, Strakosha has gone on to climb his way through the club’s youth ranks before eventually forcing his way into the side’s senior first-team plans.

Having featured in 176 senior matches, in all competitions, Strakosha has continued to show he’s one of Italy’s most reliable shot-stoppers.

However, to many fans’ surprise, the 26-year-old Greek-born keeper has recently seen his place in Lazio’s squad come under threat.

After falling out of favour with manager Simone Inzaghi for the duration of this campaign, Strakosha’s long-term future has now come under threat.

According to a recent report from TuttoMercatoWeb, English side Southampton are closely monitoring the player’s situation ahead of a possible summer approach.

The outlet claims the Saints have been following the Lazio keeper for several months and consider him a long-term replacement for veteran keeper Alex McCarthy.

Lazio’s domestic rivals Bologna are also rumoured to be in the hunt for Strakosha’s signature.