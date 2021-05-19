Offer made: Tottenham working to beat Liverpool to potential £30m transfer

Tottenham are reportedly one of the clubs chasing the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter this summer.

The Germany international has shown his quality in an impressive career in the Bundesliga, where he’s also had solid spells for Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg.

It could now be that Ginter makes his way to the Premier League this summer, with Bild reporting that Spurs have made an offer for the £30million-rated centre-back, while Liverpool are also mentioned as potential suitors.

Ginter looks like he has what it takes to shine for a bigger club, and Tottenham could certainly do with strengthening at the back with an upgrade on the unconvincing Davinson Sanchez, and a long-term replacement for the ageing Toby Alderweireld.

Liverpool also look in need of a signing like Ginter after their problems in defence this season, with Virgil van Dijk proving a huge loss while he was out injured.

It is not clear, however, if the Reds are as advanced in their interest as Tottenham are, though if they do decide to step up their interest one imagines Ginter would surely favour a move to Anfield.

There’d be the chance for the 27-year-old to link up with fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp, whilst also challenging for major trophies – something that hasn’t really happened for a long time at Spurs.

