More bad news for Tottenham as Real Madrid eye transfer of another of their star players in swap deal

Following the Harry Kane transfer news, there’s another reported blow for Tottenham as fellow star player Son Heung-min is supposedly targeted by Real Madrid.

Along with Kane, Son has been one of Spurs’ best and most important players of recent times, and it seems he’s being lined up as a target for Real Madrid in a potential swap deal involving Eden Hazard, according to Don Balon.

The Belgium international has proven a major flop since leaving Chelsea for Madrid, and it’s unsurprising that the Spanish giants want to get rid of him this summer.

Still, we’re not convinced Tottenham would be ready to let a player as good as Son move on with just Hazard coming as his replacement.

Spurs would surely need to spend big to find someone as good as Son, and Hazard no longer looks like he’s ready to make an impact at a top club after an alarming drop-off in form in the last couple of seasons.

It’s certainly worrying news from a Tottenham point of view, however, as Don Balon claim Son is keen to leave north London this summer.

The report states that the South Korea international is eager to win major trophies and play in the Champions League.

This latest piece of transfer news comes as the Transfer Window Podcast and others state that Harry Kane also wants out of Tottenham at the end of this season.

