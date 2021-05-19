Video: Arsenal loanee Joe Willock makes Premier League history with latest goal for Newcastle United

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock is on fire for Newcastle United. The 21-year-old has scored for the sixth consecutive Premier League game.

Willock had a considerable role to play for the Gunners last season, making 29 Premier League appearances and 44 in all competitions. He had successfully earned his stripes in their first-team squad.

However, Mikel Arteta was less inclined to give him opportunities to impress this season, with Willock having to make the most of his chances given in the Europa League, where he scored three goals in five appearances.

The Englishman was forced to leave on loan to pursue regular football, with Newcastle United being the side fortunate enough to secure his services, and what an addition to Steve Bruce’s squad he’s proven to be.

By scoring in first-half injury time against Sheffield United this evening, Willock has become the youngest player ever to score six Premier League games on the bounce. Are you watching, Mikel Arteta?

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

