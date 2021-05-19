Menu

Video: Christian Benteke somehow escapes red card for violent conduct towards Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny

Should Christian Benteke have seen red for Crystal Palace against Arsenal for violent conduct towards Mohamed Elneny? 

Though tonight’s clash between Crystal Palace and Arsenal is pretty inconsequential, with neither team having anything substantial to play for, that’s not stopped tensions flaring at Selhurst Park.

After a coming together between Christian Benteke and Mohamed Elneny, the Palace striker appeared to raise his hand in the direction of Elneny’s face, which usually results in a red card being shown.

However, after a VAR review, the decision was made to uphold the on the field decision, which was to book both players.

Jamie Mackie, Jeff Stelling and Arsenal legend Paul Merson were all in agreement while covering the game Sky Sports News – Benteke should have been sent off, and VAR has made a mistake here.

PGMOL and the Premier League need to sit down in the summer and sort out the absolute state of these inconsistencies. It’s happening in virtually every game, and fans are beginning to tire of it.

