“We’d love to bring him here” – Manager confirms interest in signing record-breaking Arsenal starlet

Speaking in wake of Newcastle United’s victory over Sheffield United, Steve Bruce confirmed that he wants to sign Arsenal loanee Joe Willock on a permanent basis.

Bruce was a man under pressure a few months ago, with Newcastle United in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation battle. Thankfully, they have rallied, and now sit 14 points clear of the bottom three with a game to play.

Newcastle as a collective have improved considerably in the second half of the season, but in no small part, Bruce has Arsenal to thank for loaning him Joe Willock in January, with the 21-year-old being an absolute revelation.

In scoring against Sheffield United, Willock became the youngest player ever to score in six consecutive Premier League games. It’s no surprise to hear that Bruce is keen on ensuring he sticks around on a permanent basis.

Here’s what Bruce had to say in full post-match, with Arsenal having a decision to make as to whether they want Willock back in the first-team squad, or shipped on, with a healthy sum of cash given in exchange.

“We’d love to bring him here!” ?? Steve Bruce hopes #NUFC can sign Joe Willock permanently after he made the difference again in their win over Sheffield United. ?? pic.twitter.com/mkpRi6IhRl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2021

