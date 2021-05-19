Menu

Video: Chelsea and Scotland fans will love this as a beaming Billy Gilmour watches the official squad announcement

International football may have taken a back-seat in recent years, but the major tournaments are always special.

Billy Gilmour wasn’t actually alive the last time Scotland played at an international tournament, while he’s yet to make his debut at the senior level for the national team.

Presumably he already knew about the call up before this moment, but a video has emerged showing him watching the announcement, and it’s impossible not to be delighted for him when you see the beaming smile on his face:

