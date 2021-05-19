Menu

Video: Controversy for Arsenal as Benteke equalises for Crystal Palace after he should’ve been sent off

Everyone is starting to get pretty fed up of VAR, and it’s excelling again tonight as Christian Benteke was not sent off despite throwing a punch towards the face of an Arsenal player.

Of course that was only every going to lead to one thing, and it’s now 1-1 after the big Belgian striker has equalised:

In fairness to Benteke it’s a nice goal with a great delivery from the free-kick and he makes no mistake with the header, but should he still have been on the pitch in the first place?

