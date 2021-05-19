Menu

Video: Emotional Roy Hodgson reflects on his Selhurst Park goodbye as Arsenal spoil the party

Departing Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has provided insight into his emotions in wake of a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on his Selhurst Park farewell.

It was announced yesterday that Hodgson would be leaving Palace, the club who he had a youth career with as a player and took charge of for four years as manager.

Hodgson is now 73-years-old, so this could well be the end of his managerial career, one which began way back in 1976, or ten years before any of his current crop of Palace players were born.

His impending exit made today’s clash with Arsenal an emotional one for Hodgson, with it being the last game that he will ever manage at Selhurst Park, the home of his beloved club.

Hodgson was given a guard of honour by both sets of players before Palace v Arsenal.

His comments to the press in wake of the game were raw and emotional, with Hodgson down after the defeat and the manner in which it came about, but also appreciative of the bigger picture.

Here’s what he had to say in full…

