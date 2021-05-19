(Video) Excellent Arsenal build up ends with slick Pepe finish vs Crystal Palace

During Arsenal’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, the Gunners have shown glimpses of their best football.

A stunning build-up, involving most members of the playing squad has been topped off by wide attacker Nicolas Pepe.

Full-back Kieran Tierney played a huge part in the team’s build-up, helping to set up Bukayo Saka, before the young Englishman returned the favour down the left flank.

Arsenal’s goal now sees them move up to ninth in the table, two points behind Everton and West Ham, who are both on 59-points.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport