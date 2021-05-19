It’s a strange end to the season for Arsenal as the squad is largely split between those who will be off in the summer and those who know they’re safe.

There are some exceptions and young players who want to prove that they deserve more chances next year, so this is a great time for Gabriel Martinelli to come up with a late winner:

Pictures from RMC Sport

He maybe gets a bit lucky with the touch but the movement is impressive and he stays composed to tuck it away, so hopefully that gives him some confidence to take into next season.

It looks like other results are going in Arsenal’s favour and a Europa League spot could still be possible, so that is a huge goal.