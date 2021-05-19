Video: Hilarious scenes as Richard Keys looks completely bewildered by an alarm sound live on air

Thankfully the coverage on Sky Sports has come a long way since the days of “did you smash it” and “take a bow son”, but the viewers of beIN Sport still have to deal with Keys and Gray.
Richard Keys was always a fascinating case because he’s nothing more than a generic TV presenter, but you always got the impression that he felt the football took a back seat and we all just wanted to tune in to watch him.
It appears he’s a man who’s easily confused, and the blank look on his face in this clip is wonderful to watch:
Anyway… here’s the theme tune to Z-Cars giving Richard Keys an existential crisis pic.twitter.com/afdMABlhgr
— Quickly Kevin (@QuicklyKevin) May 18, 2021