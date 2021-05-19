Video: Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic scores for Porto before disrespecting parent club by kissing badge

Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has scored for Porto against Belenenses this evening – before kissing the badge.

Grujic was supposed to be the next big thing coming out of Serbia, but showed little in a Liverpool shirt to suggest that he had the required quality to be a first-team player.

As a result, multiple loan spells have made up the bulk of his time on Liverpool’s books, with the most recent, and the most successful, being with Porto.

MORE: Liverpool & Manchester United ready to pay €50m for La Liga star

Grujic has established himself as an important figure for Porto, which, if nothing else, provides Liverpool with an opportunity to cash-in this coming summer.

You get the idea that the 25-year-old would be keen on sticking around in Portugal, too, as after scoring against Belenenses, Grujic kissed the Porto badge.

It’s unclear how Liverpool fans will react to this, with it being pretty inappropriate for him to be kissing the badge of another side while still on their payroll.

Though, the chances of him ever playing for the club again are seriously slim. He probably won’t care at all if it sours the relationship with the supporters.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news