Menu

Video: Man United target Harry Kane all set for summer transfer as he says an emotional goodbye to Spurs fans

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

The Harry Kane transfer saga is probably going to run all summer, but it’s starting to look like he does want to leave.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that anyone can afford to pay the transfer fee so there’s no guarantee that he does move on, but a report from The Guardian has confirmed that it’s a possibility and Man United are named as a likely destination.

If he does want to win trophies then it would make sense if they can sign Kane and a top-quality centre back as that should complete the jigsaw, but again it comes down to the fee.

Tonight may have been his last game in front of the home Spurs crowd, and this absolutely looks like a goodbye:

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.