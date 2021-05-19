Menu

Video: Sadio Mane scuppers golden Liverpool chance after firing wide just yards from Burnley’s goal

Burnley FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Sadio Mane had a golden opportunity to give Liverpool the lead at Burnley within three minutes – but he fluffed his lines.

Mane has had a poor season by his standards, much like Liverpool as a collective. While he was once considered one of the best attacking players on the planet, we find ourselves talking about what he did, rather than what he’s doing.

With Liverpool in need of a win at Turf Moor tonight in order to get into the top four, Jurgen Klopp needs Mane to be on the top of his game, and he had an opportunity to give the visitors the lead with less than three minutes on the clock.

MORE: Video: Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic scores for Porto before disrespecting parent club by kissing badge

The out of form Sadio Mane got the nod to start against Burnley in the absence of Diogo Jota.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Controversy for Arsenal as Benteke equalises for Crystal Palace after he should’ve been sent off
Barcelona president will appoint former defender to help lead its youth system
Video: Christian Benteke somehow escapes red card for violent conduct towards Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected strike fell for Mane on the edge of the six-yard box, but under pressure from the Burnley defender, the Senegalese forward put the ball well wide of the mark – a really poor finish for a player of his standards.

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news

More Stories Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.