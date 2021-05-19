Video: Sadio Mane scuppers golden Liverpool chance after firing wide just yards from Burnley’s goal

Sadio Mane had a golden opportunity to give Liverpool the lead at Burnley within three minutes – but he fluffed his lines.

Mane has had a poor season by his standards, much like Liverpool as a collective. While he was once considered one of the best attacking players on the planet, we find ourselves talking about what he did, rather than what he’s doing.

With Liverpool in need of a win at Turf Moor tonight in order to get into the top four, Jurgen Klopp needs Mane to be on the top of his game, and he had an opportunity to give the visitors the lead with less than three minutes on the clock.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected strike fell for Mane on the edge of the six-yard box, but under pressure from the Burnley defender, the Senegalese forward put the ball well wide of the mark – a really poor finish for a player of his standards.

