Video: Nat Phillips scores his first Liverpool goal to edge Reds closer to Champions League qualification

Liverpool have added a second away to Burnley at Turf Moor, with Nat Phillips scoring his first goal for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s men knew heading into tonight’s game that a victory would see them leapfrog Leicester City into fourth place in the Premier League, with the Foxes having been defeated by Chelsea yesterday evening.

After Roberto Firmino gave them the lead on the stroke of half-time, you fancied Liverpool to kick on and secure a potentially pivotal victory over the Clarets, and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

The man who has provided the final touch on their second of the contest is Nat Phillips, who has been near flawless at the back for them this campaign, and has now made the difference at the other end of the field.

With his first ever goal for Liverpool, he’s put them in a brilliant position to secure Champions League football, where they’d previously looked down and out.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

