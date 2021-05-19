Video: Arsenal loanee Joe Willock has post-match interview disrupted by Newcastle fans begging him to stay

Newcastle United fans made their feelings known to Arsenal loanee Joe Willock after his goal saw them defeat Sheffield United at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies were in a precarious position when Willock joined the club on loan, lingering above the relegation zone and in real danger of losing their Premier League status.

While it’d be unfair on all involved to suggest Willock is solely responsible for their survival, his impact since joining on loan in January has been a considerable contributor.

The Arsenal youngster added another goal to his collection against Sheffield United this evening, making it six Premier League games on the bounce in which he’s found the net.

Unsurprisingly, the Newcastle supporters want to see Willock stick around beyond the end of the season, and made sure they heard him during his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

Joe Willock’s post-match interview is hijacked by Newcastle fans singing ‘We want you to stay’ ? pic.twitter.com/RLIL6PGKBf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 19, 2021

After his incredible purple patch, you have to imagine that Arsenal would demand a hefty figure if they were to allow him to depart. Newcastle have their work cut out if they want to grant the fans’ wish.

