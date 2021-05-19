Menu

Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seals Liverpool win with superb footwork and finish to end ten month duck

Burnley FC Liverpool FC
Liverpool signed and sealed their victory over Burnley with a brilliant goal from substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has spent much of his Liverpool career watching from the sidelines, with the once England international having suffered multiple long-term injuries since moving to Anfield.

Few have ever doubted his ability, nor his effectiveness while on the field of play, but the trouble has always been keeping him fit and ensuring he has the platform to showcase what he can do.

oxlade-chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a tough time with injuries as a Liverpool player.

While he wasn’t given the opportunity to start for Liverpool in their pivotal clash with Burnley at Turf Moor this evening, Jurgen Klopp did give him a run out as a substitute – one that he’s taken full advantage of.

Oxlade-Chamberlain found himself in possession towards the edge of the Burnley penalty area. After feinting to fool the defenders, and shifting the ball onto his left foot, he found the back of the net with an emphatic finish.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

He’s still ‘only’ 27-years-old. Don’t count him out just yet.

