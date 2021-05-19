(Video) Richarlison towers above Wolves to head Toffees into lead

Brazilian attacker Richarlison has given Everton the lead during Wednesday night’s Premier League game against Wolves.

Following a corner, the Toffees’ South American attacker leapt highest to nod home the game’s first goal.

After starting the match’s second half in blistering fashion, Carlo Ancelotti’s Merseyside Blues have now taken the lead in what is a vital game for his side’s European hopes.

As things currently stand, Everton moves up to eighth place, level on points with West Ham on 59-points.

