(Video) Steven Bergwijn lashes ball past Emi Martinez to give Spurs lead vs Aston Villa

Despite their current turmoil, both on and off the field of play, Tottenham Hotspur fans have been handed a lift after wide attacker Steven Bergwijn has opened the scoring during Wednesday night’s Premier League tie against Aston Villa.

Coming into the game, Ryan Mason’s Spurs would have been looking for a timely distraction from the current rumour surrounding star striker Harry Kane’s long-term future.

Looking to finish the season in good form, wide attacker Bergwijn has opened the scoring for his side against Aston Villa after just eight minutes.

The Dutchman fired his close-range effort past the Villa keeper, leaving him with little chance of keeping the score all level at 0-0.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport