Video: Ollie Watkins completes the turnaround for Aston Villa as Tottenham capitulate on fans return

Oh dear. Tottenham, who need to win tonight to stay in a healthy position to secure Europa League qualification, are trailing in front of their own fans.

Spurs opened the scoring early on through Steven Bergwijn, who smashed the ball past Emiliano Martinez to give the returning home supporters something to cheer about with just eight minutes on the clock.

MORE: (Video) Steven Bergwijn lashes ball past Emi Martinez to give Spurs lead vs Aston Villa

Sergio Reguilon then scored a comical own goal, lashing at the ball and seeing it fly past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and into the back of the net. A stroke of bad luck, but he only had himself to blame for being wild in his own penalty area.

Spurs, as they often like to do, have now completed their capitulation, with Ollie Watkins beating Lloris with a smart finish to put the North London side in danger of missing out on European football altogether.

Ryan Mason is going to have to bash some heads together at half-time, because Spurs have been absolutely shocking thus far.

Sergio Reguilon is having a nightmare in the first-half! ? His clearance is blocked and Ollie Watkins gathers the loose ball to put #AVFC ahead! ? Watch on Sky Sports

? Follow #TOTAVL here: https://t.co/0PKQI6pvYO

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/sttKzqdoOf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2021

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Click here for more of the latest Tottenham news