Wolves interested in £21.5m valued Valencia attacker

According to recent reports, Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes.

That’s according to Plaza Deportiva, who claims Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could lean on their strong working relationship with Jorge Mendes in order to get a summer deal across the line.

Guedes, 24, has featured in 135 matches, in all competitions, for Valencia and has directly contributed to 47 goals along the way.

However, despite his attacking threat, it has been suggested that in order to relieve some of the club’s financial woes, Valencia have offered Guedes out and into the footballing market.

One club rumoured to be keen on the Spanish attacker is Premier League side Wolves.

The player’s situation is complicated slightly by the fact former club Paris-Saint Germain would be owed a percentage of his next transfer fee.

Therefore, in order to make a profit themselves, Valencia will need to receive offers of at least £21.5m (€25m).

La Liga rivals Sevilla have also been credited with having an interest in the talented 24-year-old attacker.