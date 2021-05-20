Arsenal and Everton gearing up for potential transfer battle for La Liga star

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly both eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Real Betis full-back Emerson Royal this summer.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed in La Liga in recent times, but it’s not yet clear what the future holds for him as he has his sights set on being part of the Barcelona first-team next season, according to Sport.

Royal has been on loan at Betis in a slightly complicated co-ownership deal, and Sport suggest he’s keen to play for Barcelona next season, as long as he isn’t just a backup player.

This could give an opportunity to Arsenal and Everton this summer, with the report mentioning these two clubs as admirers of the Brazil international.

The Gunners may view Royal as an upgrade on Hector Bellerin, with Sport adding that the Spain international could also be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium.

In a way, though, Everton may be the more tempting move for the player right now after their fine form under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

The Toffees are above the Gunners in the Premier League table and may well be stronger contenders for European football next season.

