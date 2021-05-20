Arsenal step up interest in £40m transfer of player of the year winner

Arsenal are reportedly set to step up their interest in a potential transfer deal for Norwich City star Emi Buendia.

The Argentine has shone for the Canaries in recent times, winning the Championship Player of the Season award this term as he surely looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

MORE: Arsenal and Everton gearing up for potential transfer battle for La Liga star

According to Goal, Arsenal chief Edu is keen to sign Buendia amid doubts over whether or not the Gunners can keep on-loan Real Madrid ace Martin Odegaard permanently.

The report explains that Arsenal could sign Buendia for around £40million, which may well end up being a bargain if he continues to develop as he has in recent times.

Of course, Buendia still has to prove himself in the Premier League as he won’t be up against as high calibre players in the Championship.

Still, we’ve seen plenty of other talented players first make a name for themselves in the lower divisions before going on to star in the top flight as well.

Buendia certainly seems to have something special about him, and it would be exciting to see what he could achieve at the Emirates Stadium.

AFC certainly need a playmaker of this ilk after a difficult season in which their attacking players have struggled.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.