In-form Arsenal midfielder drops clear transfer hint

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has dropped a clear hint over his future after a hugely successful spell at Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old wasn’t a regular in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side this season before leaving for Newcastle in the middle of the season, but he’s now one of the Premier League’s most in-form players.

Arsenal may well live to regret losing Willock after the quality he’s displayed at St James’ Park, and it does seem like the player himself has hinted he’d like to make the move permanent or at least extend his loan further after saying ‘hopefully there’s more to continue in the future’.

Speaking after Newcastle’s latest game against Sheffield United, having again found the back of the net, Willock told NUFC TV, as quoted by the Daily Mirror: “I want to say thank you for making me feel so welcome and thank you for greeting me with open arms.

“I hope you’re satisfied with what I’ve given for the club so far and hopefully there’s more to continue in the future. I’m not going to promise anything, but the conversation is going to be held.

“To make history at this special club is special for me. I came here on loan to help the team and it’s turned into a brilliant story.

“It’s been tremendous and I’m so happy that we can sign off with a win at home.”

It will be interesting to see the outcome of these talks, but it doesn’t sound too promising for the Gunners.

With Arsenal having overlooked Willock’s talents, you couldn’t blame him for perhaps being keen to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

That said, one has to wonder if he could actually aim a little higher than Newcastle, who have been struggling at the wrong end of the table all season.

