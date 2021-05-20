Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin has made it clear he’s a big fan of on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock and that he’d welcome him signing for the club permanently.

The Frenchman is enjoying playing alongside Willock, who has been in superb form for Newcastle since he joined them on loan from Arsenal back in January.

Despite not being a first-team regular at the Emirates Stadium, Willock has shown what he’s capable of at Premier League level with a series of eye-catching displays for Newcastle, with Steve Bruce commenting yesterday that he’d love the 21-year-old to stay at the club after yet another goal…

"We'd love to bring him here!" ?? Steve Bruce hopes #NUFC can sign Joe Willock permanently after he made the difference again in their win over Sheffield United. ?? pic.twitter.com/mkpRi6IhRl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2021

Now Saint-Maximin has also talked up Willock, discussing how much of a good partnership they have on the pitch – and even comparing it to the link up between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at Tottenham.

That’s high praise indeed, and we imagine Newcastle fans feel the same about Willock, who increasingly looks one of the most promising young players in the country.

“I had always said Newcastle should not be fighting against relegation every year. We have to fight for the top 10, it’s what the supporters deserve,” Saint-Maximin told Sky Sports.

“Sometimes you have to think about your future, you can see Leicester winning the FA Cup, you play football to win trophies, not to fight to stay up. We have to buy more players like Joe Willock, he can be really great for the team and for myself, I am 24 years old, and have to think about the national team, about winning trophies, and hope the club can give me that.

“My relationship is really good with Joe inside and outside the pitch, and you can see how that helps a team when you have players like that – like Harry Kane and Heung-min Son at Tottenham.”