Menu

Premier League star makes it clear he’d welcome signing of Arsenal ace who would be “really great for the team”

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin has made it clear he’s a big fan of on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock and that he’d welcome him signing for the club permanently.

The Frenchman is enjoying playing alongside Willock, who has been in superb form for Newcastle since he joined them on loan from Arsenal back in January.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano gives huge update on Harry Kane

Despite not being a first-team regular at the Emirates Stadium, Willock has shown what he’s capable of at Premier League level with a series of eye-catching displays for Newcastle, with Steve Bruce commenting yesterday that he’d love the 21-year-old to stay at the club after yet another goal…

Now Saint-Maximin has also talked up Willock, discussing how much of a good partnership they have on the pitch – and even comparing it to the link up between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at Tottenham.

That’s high praise indeed, and we imagine Newcastle fans feel the same about Willock, who increasingly looks one of the most promising young players in the country.

“I had always said Newcastle should not be fighting against relegation every year. We have to fight for the top 10, it’s what the supporters deserve,” Saint-Maximin told Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Everton gearing up for potential transfer battle for La Liga star
Manchester United ready to offer two players to Tottenham in bid to seal Harry Kane transfer
Video: Emotional Roy Hodgson reflects on his Selhurst Park goodbye as Arsenal spoil the party

“Sometimes you have to think about your future, you can see Leicester winning the FA Cup, you play football to win trophies, not to fight to stay up. We have to buy more players like Joe Willock, he can be really great for the team and for myself, I am 24 years old, and have to think about the national team, about winning trophies, and hope the club can give me that.

“My relationship is really good with Joe inside and outside the pitch, and you can see how that helps a team when you have players like that – like Harry Kane and Heung-min Son at Tottenham.”

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin Joe Willock Mikel Arteta Steve Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.