AS Roma ace has one foot out the door with possible move towards an MLS club

Edin Džeko could be departing AS Roma this as the 35-year-old might not be in the plans of new manager Jose Mourinho, and the striker could have a new team ready to sign him once his deal is up.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy could be the next destination for the Bosnian forward. The Italian media outlet states that the decision to come across the pond to North America is a family decision.

Džeko’s oldest daughter chose to study at a university in the Los Angeles area, and his wife would also like to move back to the city to continue her modeling career.

A move to the United States would result in Džeko having to lower his wages, considering the striker makes €7.5-million annually with Roma. The striker has one more year left on his contract, so it will be interesting to see how a deal gets worked out.

Transfermarkt places Džeko’s value at €5-million.