Menu

AS Roma ace has one foot out the door with possible move towards an MLS club

LA Galaxy
Posted by

Edin Džeko could be departing AS Roma this as the 35-year-old might not be in the plans of new manager Jose Mourinho, and the striker could have a new team ready to sign him once his deal is up. 

According to Corriere dello Sport, Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy could be the next destination for the Bosnian forward. The Italian media outlet states that the decision to come across the pond to North America is a family decision.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: The moment Lionel Messi turned ‘Mr. Humour’ at the Camp Nou in hilarious comedy routine
Manchester United ‘putting out the feelers’ for talent that has just made Premier League debut as Euro giants also eye starlet – report
Chelsea squad were left seething by Daniel Amartey FA Cup ‘disrespect’ and Rudiger sought to ‘punish’ ace as Mount, Silva and Mendy went at Leicester man in brawl

Džeko’s oldest daughter chose to study at a university in the Los Angeles area, and his wife would also like to move back to the city to continue her modeling career.

A move to the United States would result in Džeko having to lower his wages, considering the striker makes €7.5-million annually with Roma. The striker has one more year left on his contract, so it will be interesting to see how a deal gets worked out.

Transfermarkt places Džeko’s value at €5-million.

More Stories Edin Dzeko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.