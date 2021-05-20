According to Sport Witness via a report from Bild (subscription required), Aston Villa would want a fee of around €15m (£12.9m) to part with breakthrough young talent Carney Chukwuemeka.

Bild report that Borussia Dortmund are very keen on the central midfielder, looking to the Austrian-born talent, whose also of Nigerian descent, as they search for another English talent to develop.

It’s added that Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 17-year-old, who made his Premier League debut against Spurs last night.

All of the aforementioned sides have reportedly been ‘putting out feelers’ in their efforts to sound out a move for the England Under-18s international.

Sport Witness have also found via Bild that Chukwuemeka ‘plans to make the next step’ in his career if an opportunity comes about, as he prepares to kickstart his senior career after his recent breakthrough.

Chukwuemeka has really impressed this season, with the ace starting to become a key player for the Under-23s side at just 17.

The midfielder’s also continued to play for the Under-18s in the prestigious FA Youth Cup – the tournament where he’s really set headlines, and made another outing at this level against West Brom.

Chukwuemeka has been red-hot for the 18s in the Youth Cup, with his six goals and two assists from just four appearances playing a massive role in the Villains booking a place in the final of the competition.

At Under-23s level, the 6ft1 midfielder has scored once and provided two assists in 18 outings.

With an eye for goal in the middle of the park – from both a finisher’s and creator’s aspect, it’s no surprise to see top clubs circling around the Villa talent.

Chukwuemeka is still contracted for another two years at Villa, so the West Midlands outfit are in a safe position when it comes to the ace and certainly don’t need to sell him on the cheap.