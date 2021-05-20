Barcelona to list midfielder for transfer – with contract set to enter final 12 months

Barcelona have made the decision to cash-in on Sergi Roberto this summer, according to SPORT.

Roberto has endured one of the most difficult seasons of his career, having become somewhat of a scapegoat among the Barcelona fanbase.

While Roberto was once a useful utility man in the Barca squad, with the 29-year-old being able to operate both in central midfield or as a full-back, there are now simply better options at Ronald Koeman’s disposal.

As a result, according to SPORT, Roberto’s time as a Barcelona player looks set to come to an end, with the club ready to sell him to the highest bidder this summer.

Roberto, who has spent his entire career to date at the Nou Camp, will be out of contract come the summer of 2022, as is reported by Transfermarkt.

Barca have one shot at selling him this summer, before Roberto will be able to negotiate with any interested parties as soon as January of next year.

SPORT do note that his departure is subject to interest in signing him, and on the back of his torrid season, that threatens to complicate matters for Joan Laporta.

Whether it be through his sale this summer, or the expiration of his contract next year, Roberto’s time as a Barcelona player looks as though it’s coming to an end.

