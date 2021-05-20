Manchester City midfielder lands himself on Barcelona’s transfer radar

Barcelona are reportedly interested in re-signing Adrian Bernabe from Manchester City this summer.

Bernabe spent four years at Barca’s illustrious La Masia academy before departing for Man City.

The 19-year-old has made several appearances for City, primarily in the EFL Cup, often as a substitute.

With his contract with Man City set to expire this summer, Bernabe could be on the move again.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keen to re-sign the midfielder.

The report notes that Barca are prioritising signing players at zero cost in the upcoming window.

While Mundo Deportivo note that Eric Garcia is one example of that strategy, Bernabe could be another.

In that case, Barca would be re-signing two players which they allowed to join Man City previously.

If they were to re-sign them both without paying a penny, you could argue it’s an effective method from Barca.

Allowing them to sign for City in the first place was nothing more than a glorified loan deal.

