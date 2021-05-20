Barcelona ready to make big decision on expensive signing, but it depends on what happens with Lionel Messi

Barcelona could reportedly be ready to consider selling Antoine Griezmann this summer, despite his recent improvement in form.

It’s taken some time for the France international to get going at the Nou Camp, despite him looking a world class performer at previous club Atletico Madrid.

MORE: New candidate emerges for Barcelona manager job

According to Marca, Barcelona could now try cashing in on Griezmann while his stock is higher, as they look to recoup as much as possible of the big-money fee they paid to sign him.

However, the report adds that Barca’s decision on Griezmann may rest on what happens with star player Lionel Messi, who is nearing the end of his contract.

The legendary Argentine could deal Barcelona a huge blow by leaving this summer, in which case it might make sense to keep hold of Griezmann.

Marca suggest that the Catalan giants could indeed keep hold of Griezmann if they don’t manage to persuade Messi to stay at the club.

This will be an interesting saga to keep an eye on, however, as one imagines an in-form Griezmann could have plenty of big-name suitors around Europe.

The 30-year-old has 20 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season and would surely strengthen many top clubs with his skill and finishing ability up front.

