According to James Benge for CBS Sports, Arsenal are poised to launch an opening bid for Norwich City sensation Emiliano Buendia, with sources suggesting an offer is expected in the coming days.

Buendia was also a target for the Gunners in the January transfer window but Norwich refused to sell their best player, which ultimately led to the North London outfit securing the loan of Martin Odegaard.

CBS Sport reported in January that Buendia was prepared to push for a move to the Emirates, despite an offer never coming to fruition, the 24-year-old remains extremely interested in the switch.

Benge’s update on the matter comes after Charles Watts of Goal reported earlier today that the Gunners were stepping up their interest in the Argentine, as an alternative to Real Madrid’s Odegaard.

Goal found that Buendia is expected to cost £40m, a valuation that Norwich don’t need to drop considering they’ve just returned to the Premier League and the three years left on the ace’s contract.

Buendia has been remarkable since he joined the Canaries in the summer of 2018, 25 goal contributions in his debut season in England were followed by a campaign that saw him impress in the top-flight.

The former Argentina Under-20s international played in all but two of Norwich’s Premier League fixtures as they were relegated last term, scoring just the once but laying on seven assists.

Buendia was one of the side’s bright sparks and his head certainly didn’t drop after relegation, the ace actually came back and won the Championship’s Player of the Season award.

Buendia has been solid this season, scoring 15 goals and adding 17 assists in 39 appearances in the second-tier, it’s clear he’s above that level and he’s already shown promise in the Premier League.