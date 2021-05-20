Chelsea ‘99%’ certain to miss out on superstar striker this summer, legend claims

Tottenham legend Graham Roberts has revealed his belief that Chelsea don’t stand a chance of signing Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

It was reported earlier in the week by Sky Sports that Kane is hoping to seal a move away from Tottenham this summer, with Chelsea, alongside both Manchester clubs, already having made contact with his representatives.

Chelsea are in dire need of a centre-forward to can guarantee them 20-a-season, and they’d get that in Kane, but it’s difficult to imagine Spurs agreeing to sell him to the Blues, a club they have both competitive and traditional rivalries with.

That view is also held by Spurs legend Graham Roberts, who while speaking to Footballfancast, revealed his belief that Chelsea stand next to zero chance of prising Kane away from his former side this summer.

“I’m 99% sure he won’t go to Chelsea. Because that will ruin all of the good things he’s ever done at Tottenham.”

“And I don’t think Daniel Levy will sell him to Chelsea Football Club.”

Video: Harry Kane all set for summer transfer as he says an emotional goodbye to Spurs fans

Money talks, of course, but you imagine Daniel Levy’s asking price for Chelsea would be a fair few million higher than any other club that would be in the running to sign his superstar striker.

Levy’s position at Spurs is already beginning to look untenable. We could only imagine the fan fury if he were to green-light the sale of Kane to Chelsea – he’d be hammering the final nail into his own coffin.

