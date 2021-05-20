Frank Lampard breaks silence on Thomas Tuchel’s spell at Chelsea so far

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has broken his silence on how his successor Thomas Tuchel is performing as Blues boss.

Lampard was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame yesterday after a great playing career at Chelsea, though he couldn’t do as good a job during his time as manager at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sacked Lampard back in January and replaced him with former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain manager Tuchel, who has got off to a great start in west London.

MORE: Chelsea considering transfer move for £34m midfield ‘monster’

Discussing making it into the Premier League Hall of Fame in an interview with the Telegraph, Lampard also spoke about Tuchel and the fine work he’s done with the team he was in charge of not so long ago.

It seems the 42-year-old rates Tuchel highly but added that he hopes he’s also played a part in the team’s success this season as they prepare to take on Manchester City in the Champions League final.

“I remember Tuchel leaving PSG and it was the talk of the training ground when we came in one day, as we had a lot of French-speaking players, and then he came to Chelsea,” Lampard said.

“I haven’t met him at all, but the right thing to do was to wish him luck with the club that I played for for so long and had just managed.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.

“He’s obviously a top-class manager and I appreciated his words last week. I was pleased to hear them because I think it’s right. I’m not just giving myself credit.

“But if I was in his shoes, I would certainly speak like that so he’s giving me credit for the first half of the season and I’ll give him credit for taking it on and reaching two finals and being in contention for the top four.

“I would happily meet him. He’s much busier than me at the minute, so I’ll leave him be for the next couple of weeks!”