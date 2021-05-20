Frank Lampard names the Chelsea player who sent him an incredible message after he was sacked

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that Reece James sent him an incredible message after he was sacked by the Blues earlier this season.

Thomas Tuchel was brought in to replace the struggling Lampard back in January, in what was a difficult decision to part ways with someone who was a legend for the club in his playing days.

One imagines Chelsea won’t have too many regrets, however, with the team looking in superb form since Tuchel took over and now preparing to take on Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Still, it’s also clear that Lampard made his mark on this Chelsea squad, with the 42-year-old telling Jamie Redknapp in an interview with the Daily Mail that James sent him an “incredible” message after he left.

Lampard didn’t reveal the details of James’ message, but one can easily imagine that the player feels he owes a lot to his former manager as he gave him his breakthrough in the Chelsea first-team.

When asked if he got much of a chance to say his goodbyes to Chelsea’s players after his dismissal, Lampard said: “The minute the news came out, there were 10 photographers plotted up over the road from where we live, so it wasn’t the easiest to leave the house. But I got incredible messages from some of the biggest names in football and I got emotional messages from some of the players.

“I remember reading Reece James’s one. Reece isn’t a man of many words but he wrote the most incredible message. I live near the stadium. For the first week I kept my head down, staying home, spending time with the family.

“But the minute I got out, there were cabbies and Chelsea fans in the streets who gave me a real lift because of how they were with me.”