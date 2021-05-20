Dennis Bergkamp aims major dig at Arsenal following failed Daniel Ek takeover bid

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp has slammed his old club after their recent decline, saying he doesn’t recognise his old club anymore.

The Gunners used to be a force in the Premier League in the early days of the Arsene Wenger era, with Bergkamp one of their best players, and indeed one of the all-time greats of the modern era of English football.

Bergkamp is now eager to help get Arsenal under new ownership after their recent struggles, with Mikel Arteta’s side languishing in mid-table, and with the current ownership hugely unpopular with the club’s fans.

Bergkamp says he and prospective buyer Daniel Ek have spoken to fan groups to gauge how they’re feeling about the state of the team, and insisted that him, Ek, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira are not going anywhere.

“After I left the club I always kept in touch with Thierry and Patrick. And of course I continued to watch the games. I played an important part of my career there, I have had a testimonial there. The club is in my heart, I have become a fan of players. Just like Patrick and Thierry, I recognise the Arsenal from our own time less and less,” Bergkamp told VI.

“The ambition to win top prizes is in Arsenal’s DNA. Never accepting to lose. That mentality has slowly disappeared. I sense resignation about the current situation. That is serious. As if, given the financial situation, it is normal for Arsenal to end mid-table. That does not belong to this club. Arsenal’s DNA must be restored.

“We can’t force anyone to sell. I understand that, in addition to that offer, Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke and his bankers. Whatever Kroenke’s intentions are, it would be good if we at least have a conversation with each other. In the interest of the club. Regardless, Daniel is not a quitter and neither are we football boys.

“We are here to stay. The crazy thing is that we cannot imagine how the current players feel. Because we have always played for the championship ourselves. We know how the fans feel. We have already had a meeting with a supporter delegation. We also sense more and more enthusiasm on their side. That is very stimulating.”

Arsenal fans will surely hope more can come of this in the near future as it seems clear a change is needed at the top at the Emirates Stadium.

