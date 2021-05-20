According to Voetbal Primeur via the latest episode of the ‘Here We Go’ podcast, journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United have not made an official bid for Kamaldeen Sulemana yet.

Romano insists that the Red Devils are ‘very charmed’ by Nordsjaelland’s and that the club scout the 19-year-old ‘intensively’, but they want to sure up their interest soon or face missing out on a deal.

The Italian transfer insider reiterates that Ajax have actually tabled an official offer for the versatile attacker – who can play on either wing or as a centre-forward.

Football Insider report that Ajax’s offer is worth a total of £12m, though Nordsjaelland are sticking to their valuation of £15m.

Sulemana, who moved from his homeland of Ghana to Denmark just under 18 months ago, made his debut for Nordsjaelland last season and went on to score four times in 13 appearances.

Here is the update that Romano offered on the talent’s future:

“He is appreciated by many clubs. There are many rumours,”

“At the moment there is no official proposal from Manchester United yet, but they are very charmed by him and scout him intensively. Keep an eye on Ajax too, because they have made a formal offer.”

Sulemana has kicked his development onto an exciting level this season, the Ghana international has contributed 10 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances, as he’s played across the front three.

This could be a difficult transfer for United to seal as Football Insider report that the promising talent is now currently eligible for a UK work permit, though he will become so should the Danish top-flight move up a place in UEFA’s co-efficient rankings or when he wins one more competitive cap for Ghana.

Whilst the registration of Sulemana is out of United’s hands, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are leaving themselves a step behind Ajax in the transfer race due to their reluctance to table an official offer.

Sulemana’s manager in Denmark believes that he would succeed at a club like United or the rest of European football’s elite.