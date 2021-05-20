Agreement reached & decision this week: Four Chelsea players set to leave the club this summer

Fabrizio Romano has provided updates on the Chelsea futures of four players, all of whom look set to depart on permanent deals this summer.

Chelsea have a crucial summer window coming up, with their success in delivering Thomas Tuchel the players he wants likely to define whether they will be title contenders next season.

However, in order to spend, as is the case with every club in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they will need to sell. Thankfully, there’s plenty of deadwood for them to part with.

As per Fabrizio Romano, there are four players who Chelsea are looking set to get off their books in the upcoming transfer window.

Victor Moses – Set to join Spartak Moscow on a permanent deal [agreement reached]

Tiemoue Bakayoko – On loan at Napoli, set to be sold this summer

Emerson Palmieri – Expected to leave Chelsea this summer

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan to make decision over €28M buy option this week

While the sales of individuals like the aforementioned are not going to fund moves for the likes of Harry Kane or Erling Haaland, the combination of the transfer fees will make the deals more achievable for Chelsea.

It’s unclear just how much Chelsea would receive in exchange for Moses, Bakayoko and Palmieri, but €28M (as per Fabrizio Romano) would be a considerable chunk of a hefty transfer fee paid for.

Chelsea are one of the best in the business when it comes to shipping off their deadwood and re-investing the money in the first-team squad. This summer looks poised for another Marina Granovskaia masterclass.

