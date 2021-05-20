Frank Lampard drops out of race to become new manager of Premier League side

Frank Lampard has dropped out of the race to replace Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager, according to Football Insider.

Hodgson took charge of his last ever game at Selhurst Park yesterday evening, unfortunately seeing his beloved Palace beaten 3-1 by Arsenal, who scored twice late in the contest.

Frank Lampard is Sky Bet‘s favourite to replace Hodgson at Palace, but if Football Insider are to be believed, the London club may have to look elsewhere for a manager to take them forward.

According to Football Insider, Lampard has taken himself out of the running to be the next Crystal Palace boss.

MORE: Video: Emotional Roy Hodgson reflects on his Selhurst Park goodbye as Arsenal spoil the party

The report claims that Lampard is wary of the rebuild that needs to take place at Palace, and fears that he would be managing the side in the midst of a relegation battle.

Valérien Ismaël, who led Barnsley to a fifth-place finish in the Championship, is now thought to be the frontrunner to replace Hodgson at the end of the season.

Some may deem it bizarre to pick and choose in this manner, having been dismissed by Chelsea in January for failing to meet the board’s expectations.

However, he will be well aware that another wrong move and bad outcome would be catastrophic for his managerial career.

Click here for all the latest Crystal Palace news