‘He might want to sell me’ – Harry Kane makes surprise ‘£100M’ claim amid rumours of Tottenham exit

Harry Kane has suggested that Tottenham owner might want to sell him, during an interview with Gary Neville on his Sky Sports YouTube series ‘The Overlap‘.

Much of the talk in recent days has been in regards to Kane’s future, with Sky Sports having claimed earlier in the week that Kane wants to leave.

The same report mentioned interest from Man United, Man City and Chelsea, which added fuel to the fire in terms of the Kane exit rumours.

While the assumption would be that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would do everything in his power to prevent Kane’s departure, the England striker has suggested that may not be the case.

MORE: Harry Kane says transfer is ‘down to me’ as he hopes for ‘conversation’ with Tottenham as Man United, Man City and Chelsea circle

Speaking to Gary Neville on ‘The Overlap’, Kane said:

“As players, you don’t know what the chairman’s thinking.”

“He might want to sell me. He might be thinking, ‘if I can get £100M for you, why not?’ I’m not going to be worth that in 2-3 years.”

While that is wishful thinking from Kane, it’s hard to imagine that Levy would be willing to part with his prize asset, especially in a period where fan contempt is at an all-time high.

If any of Man United, Man City or Chelsea are seriously interested in signing Kane, £100M may only pay for his left foot.

Click here for all of the latest on Harry Kane’s future