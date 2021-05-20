Harry Kane says transfer is ‘down to me’ as he hopes for ‘conversation’ with Tottenham as Man United, Man City and Chelsea circle

During an interview with Gary Neville on ‘The Overlap‘, Tottenham striker Harry Kane has insisted that he will have the final say on his future this summer.

On Monday, news broke via Sky Sports that Kane had made the decision to leave Tottenham this summer.

The report detailed how Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea had all made contact with the striker’s camp.

Man United have Edinson Cavani, but Kane would be a longer-term solution for them in attack, while both Man City and Chelsea have an obvious need for a new centre-forward.

Kane has been forced to endure a great deal of frustration at Spurs, with the North London side struggling to deliver him with the silverware that he deserves.

As a result, it would be no surprise if he wanted to leave, but that’s not to say that Daniel Levy would be prepared to part with him, especially if it meant selling him to a rival.

However, while appearing as a guest on Gary Neville’s ‘The Overlap’, Kane has vowed to take control of his own future.

“I want to be playing in the biggest games, the biggest moments.”

“I hope that we can have that conversation.”

“I’m sure that [Daniel Levy, Tottenham Chairman] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time.”

It’s hard to imagine Kane pulling on a Tottenham shirt again after their last game of the season away at Leicester City.

His head already appears to be elsewhere.

