“He’ll never hack it over here” – Chelsea legend slams Timo Werner with comparison to inspired Man United signing

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has completely written off Timo Werner’s chances of making it at the club after another poor run of performances.

The Germany international is badly struggling in his first season at Stamford Bridge, despite previously looking a world class talent in his time with RB Leipzig.

Chelsea surely now need to think about making changes up front, but Werner is the latest in a long line of big-name forwards who’ve gone on to flop for the club.

The same happened with Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and others, and it’s hard to know who the Blues should turn to now.

Either way, Hudson does not believe Werner is the long-term answer for Chelsea as he slammed his latest performances, comparing him unfavourably to in-form Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international scored a beautiful lob in the recent draw with Fulham, continuing his rich vein of form that has helped fire Man Utd into the Europa League final.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Hudson heaped praise onto Cavani for his strike as he showed all the quality and composure that Werner has been lacking.

“Werner either continually runs offside, or instead of heading a simple tap-in from three yards, could not adjust his body like we did at school.

“By contrast, Cavani is such a special talent. Cavani is the complete opposite of Werner – carrying on having done all of these things before in a wonderful career, showing the world his unselfish God-given talent.

“His goal was as simple an opportunity as any Werner has made a compete pig’s ear of this season, yet it was taken with confidence and the kind of audacity that the Fulham goalkeeper never showed.

“One point l would like to make though, is Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said during punditry duty: “I would have latched onto it and took it closer to the goal”.

He never gave Cavani the adulation he deserved by saying: “On top of his quick thinking, incredible timing, and accuracy, he knew he couldn’t take it on because those defenders might have caught the 34-year-old.

“This made it all the more majestic in both thinking and executing. Simplicity is genius, Jimmy, but only if you have it, and you haven’t!

“That’s the difference between Cavani and Werner; no matter how many times he goes through, he’ll never hack it over here.

“His handball when he should have adjusted his body was schoolboy stuff, whereas Cavani was world class stuff. They are playing in the same league so there’s no excuses.”

Given how much more money Werner cost than free transfer Cavani, this could well end up going down as one of Chelsea’s worst pieces of business for a long time.

