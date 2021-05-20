Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe can reportedly see himself at Liverpool as transfer rumours over his future continue to dominate the headlines.

The France international is one of the very best players in world football right now and would surely be a dream signing for Liverpool, especially after the dip in form suffered by Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane this season.

According to Le Parisien, Mbappe could see himself in Jurgen Klopp’s side, though he’s also keen on Real Madrid as a potential destination.

Either way, the player is not expected to make a final decision any time soon, with the report suggesting he’ll think about it after taking part in Euro 2020 this summer.

This is not the first time Le Parisien have linked Mbappe with Liverpool, and one imagines we could hear plenty more about this potential deal as the 22-year-old nears the final year of his contract at PSG.

It would be great, after a decade of watching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo bossing it in other leagues, to see a generational talent like Mbappe spending his peak years in the Premier League.

Liverpool could surely be an attractive destination for the former Monaco forward, with Klopp leading the club to success in the Champions League and the Premier League in recent years, even if this term has been a bit of a disappointment by comparison.

Then again, few players can say no to Real Madrid, and Mbappe could get the chance to be one of the all-time great Galacticos if he did choose a move to the Bernabeu.

