Chelsea considering transfer swoop for star who could leave for bargain £26m fee

Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix as their hunt for a new defender goes on.

The Blues could do with strengthening at the back this summer, and Lacroix looks a promising young player who could give them an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen, plus a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva.

According to Sky Sports, Lacroix is being eyed up by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as a possible alternative to bigger names like Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

The report explains that Lacroix could leave Wolfsburg for around £26million, which could certainly end up being a bargain for the highly-rated 21-year-old.

Lacroix has impressed in the Bundesliga and the Frenchman may well feel it’s now time for him to move on and prove himself at a bigger club.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be keen to see their club have another strong transfer window after they showed their ambition with a busy summer last year.

The west London giants don’t look too far away now from being genuine Premier League title contenders, but a signing like Lacroix could be important to give them more depth and quality in defence.

