Menu

Chelsea considering transfer swoop for star who could leave for bargain £26m fee

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix as their hunt for a new defender goes on.

The Blues could do with strengthening at the back this summer, and Lacroix looks a promising young player who could give them an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen, plus a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva.

MORE: Chelsea “crying out” for Romelu Lukaku return

According to Sky Sports, Lacroix is being eyed up by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as a possible alternative to bigger names like Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

The report explains that Lacroix could leave Wolfsburg for around £26million, which could certainly end up being a bargain for the highly-rated 21-year-old.

Lacroix has impressed in the Bundesliga and the Frenchman may well feel it’s now time for him to move on and prove himself at a bigger club.

Maxence Lacroix Wolfsburg

Chelsea have an eye on Maxence Lacroix after his fine form for Wolfsburg

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United privately expect one of these two big names to seal summer transfer away
Chelsea considering transfer move for £34m midfield ‘monster’
Liverpool could be cleared to seal transfer of former Premier League star for just £10m

Chelsea fans will no doubt be keen to see their club have another strong transfer window after they showed their ambition with a busy summer last year.

The west London giants don’t look too far away now from being genuine Premier League title contenders, but a signing like Lacroix could be important to give them more depth and quality in defence.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.

More Stories Maxence Lacroix

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Dos Santos Piath Pourich says:
    May 20, 2021 at 7:52 am

    Could be a perfect signing for the blues and right long term future replacement for Thiago Silva

    Reply
  2. Muazu says:
    May 20, 2021 at 8:33 am

    Buy him and make us stronger please

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.