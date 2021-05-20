Liverpool are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who can leave the club on the cheap this summer.

The Wales international previously starred for Arsenal during his time in the Premier League, but he’s struggled to make the same impact in his two seasons with Juventus so far.

MORE: Global superstar ‘could see himself at Liverpool’

According to Tutto Juve, it now seems the Serie A giants are ready to offload Ramsey this summer in order to get him off their wage bill.

The report states that Liverpool are keen on Ramsey, and that they could possibly sign him for as little as £10million due to Juve’s desire to offload him at the end of this season.

Liverpool face losing key midfield player Georginio Wijnaldum as his contract expires this summer, so a signing like Ramsey could be useful for the Reds to help them rebuild.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.

Even if the 30-year-old hasn’t been able to shine in his time in Italy, he’s already shown what a top performer he can be in English football, so this could be a smart signing on the cheap if Liverpool can pull it off.

Arsenal fans may well be disappointed, however, to see one of their former stars playing for one of their rivals.