Talks held: €70m Manchester City transfer target wants to join, Pep Guardiola is a big fan

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The 25-year-old has had a fine career at Napoli, but Don Balon claim he’s now keen to move and wants to join Man City, who also admire the player.

MORE: Manchester City star wins major award

Don Balon claim that some talks have already taken place, but the signing could cost City around €70million this summer.

That shouldn’t be too expensive for a team with City’s resources, and it could give them yet another quality ball-player in midfield, with Ruiz looking absolutely ideal for Guardiola’s style of play.

The report adds that Guardiola is a confessed fan of Ruiz, so it could be that everything is in place for this move to go through.

City have just won the Premier League title and will no doubt want to continue strengthening their squad in order to maintain their recent dominance of English football.

For the more immediate future, however, Guardiola’s main focus will be on beating Chelsea in the upcoming Champions League final.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.