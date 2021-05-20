Manchester United rival Chelsea and other Euro giants for potential €60m goal machine transfer

Manchester United are one of the latest clubs to be linked with a transfer move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has just had another outstanding season for Bayern, showing himself to be one of the finest forwards in world football with a stunning record of 47 goals in 39 games in all competitions, following on from 55 goals in 47 appearances last term.

These are unreal numbers from Lewandowski, who seems to be keen on a new challenge this summer as the likes of Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain show an interest in him, according to Todo Fichajes.

It makes sense that Lewandowski might fancy playing in a different league after such a great career in the Bundesliga, and Todo Fichajes suggest that Real Madrid could be his most likely destination.

The Spanish giants could certainly do with adding a prolific goal-scorer like that to their side as they’re yet to ever truly replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

This could be a blow for United, however, who also surely need a top signing up front after being worryingly over-reliant on ageing front-man Edinson Cavani this season.

Elsewhere in their squad, Anthony Martial has gone off the boil, while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are not exactly 25-30-goal-a-season players and seem better suited to playing out wide.

There’s surely room for a player like Lewandowski, who could be ideal to help MUFC close the gap on rivals Manchester City next term.

Chelsea have also recently been linked with Lewandowski by Sky Sports Germany, and they’re another club in need of more goals in their side.

Timo Werner has been hugely disappointing in his first season at Stamford Bridge, while doubts remain over Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud after a lack of playing time.

Chelsea spent a combined £125million on Timo Werner and Kai Havertz last summer ? Their top scorer is Jorginho. All penalties. ?

If Chelsea could land a talent like Lewandowski it could give them a huge boost next season and help establish themselves as genuine title challengers.

It would be a joy to see Lewandowski playing in the Premier League before his career is done, but Todo Fichajes suggest fans of English football may miss out as he prefers Real Madrid.

The report adds that the 32-year-old could cost a bargain €60million this summer – a very reasonable fee for such a proven, world class attacker.

